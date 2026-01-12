CCISD leaders move closer to decision on closing seven school campuses

Corpus Christi Independent School District leaders are one step closer to deciding whether to close seven school campuses, a move that could impact thousands of families across the district.

CCISD school board members and district staff met Friday to outline the reasons behind closing each of the seven district schools.

"Seeing fewer students and when that happens it reduces the 'per-student' funding. Also budget constraints which it leads to the financial pressure. Inflation has increased operational expenses, insurance, fuel, maintenance for many, many districts including our own," Dr. Sandra Clement said.

Clement, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, provided an overview showing that low student enrollment, facility maintenance issues, increased budgets with lower state funding are some of the factors behind the decision.

She also gave district leaders feedback from eight community sessions where parents, teachers and other community members expressed deep concern about the closures.

"There were also questions about the continuation of services, including special education, as well as the concerns about staff positions," Clement said.

Board members went through each school's current condition during the meeting.

Sanders and Kostoryz Elementary Schools had some of the most concerning maintenance issues, according to the review.

Martin Middle School was operating at the lowest performance it's ever been for three years straight and has the highest maintenance cost evaluation of $1.1 million.

"Because the only school that we have in jeopardy is Martin Middle School," Alice Upshaw-Hawkins said.

Upshaw-Hawkins serves on the CCISD Board of Trustees.

Board members raised concerns about transportation for vulnerable students, transfers for teachers and how the other campuses will accommodate the transfers.

Some also questioned how long it could take for the district to get out of its $27 million deficit with these school closures saving the district $11 million.

"We're never going to get to $27 million. This is one part. If we do this, to answer your question, how long is this going to take? Forever," Eric Villarreal said.

Villarreal serves on the CCISD Board of Trustees.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!