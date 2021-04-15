CCISD honors Teachers of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District spent Wednesday night honoring the best teachers in the district.

Veterans Memorial High School played host to the event.

Every school in the district nominates a teacher, and a committee made up of district leaders and local college leaders select the elementary teacher of the year and the secondary teach of the year.

The awards this year go to Rachel Beavers from Windsor Park Elementary and Luisa White from Moody High School.

Both teachers of the year spoke about the difficulties of teaching during the pandemic.

They also praised their fellow teachers for rising to the challenge.