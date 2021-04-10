CCISD honors employees of the month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elementary school head custodian is among Corpus Christi Independent School District's 'Above the Line Employees of the Month'.

Three employees receive the honor each month, and the winners for March were celebrated Friday.

Several CCISD leaders visited the campuses of the three winners this afternoon, including Fannin Elementary School, where Sandra Flores has worked since 1998 and is currently the head custodian.

Flores was nominated for the award by her supervisor for going above and beyond her daily duties and constantly helping anyone in need among other things.

She humbly received the honor while sharing one example of her helping others.

"(I) open the door for the teachers when they forget their keys,” Flores said, eliciting laughter among her coworkers.

Her boss says she does a lot more than that.

"She is everywhere," Fannin Elementary School Principal Sarah Owen said. "Anything that I need, she’s already got it done before I even ask. Or if the teachers are in need of something, she is right there. She knows the school inside and out, and we are very very fortunate to have her with us.”

On Friday, the district also recognized Haas Middle School Principal Anna Fuentes and Garcia Elementary School fifth grade teacher Kimberly Wilburn as 'Above the Line Employees of the Month'.