CCISD hiring for 119 positions at job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is working to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, particularly when it comes to job opportunities.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District is holding a job fair Wednesday, June 16. They are hiring for multiple positions, including custodians, cafeteria helpers, bus drivers, bus attendants, site maintenance helpers and athletics field crews.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate in the state is currently at 6.7 percent (as of the end of April 2021). In May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state would end of any federal unemployment assistance programs after June 26, including the extra $300 weekly benefit meant for those unemployed under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at W. B. Ray High School on 1002 Texas Trail in Corpus Christi.