CCISD hires Brian Herman, former Georgetown assistant, as Ray football head coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD named Brian Herman as the Ray Texans' new athletic director and football head coach on Thursday. He succeeds Craig Charlton who announced his retirement in November. Charlton led the Texans program for 11 seasons (2015-2025), and ended his last season with a first-round playoff appearance.

Herman most recently served as the assistant head football coach at Georgetown High School. He brings 13 years of experience in athletics administration with a career football head coaching record of 65-75. Plus, he brings more than 20 years of education experience to his new role. Prior to joining Georgetown High School, Herman served as athletic director and head football coach at Marble Falls High School for five years. He also has collegiate coaching experience as a wide receivers coach at Bemidji State University.

"The committee was impressed by Coach Herman's extensive experience in athletics," said CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. "With more than two decades in education and a strong background in leading athletics programs, we are confident he will provide outstanding leadership for W.B. Ray High School. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our students, staff, and the Ray community."

Prior to leading Eustace High School in 2011, Herman was on the coaching staff at Liberty Hill, where he helped the Panthers win two State Championships.

Herman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas at Austin.