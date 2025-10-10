CCISD celebrates Growth, highlights achievements at 2025 State of the District

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) is celebrating growth and setting ambitious goals for the future. Superintendent Roland Hernandez took the stage Thursday during the district’s annual State of the District event to highlight recent achievements and share what is driving the district forward.

“We choose to move in the same direction to focus on the work. To lead and to strive every day to show our community that CCISD is the place to be,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez highlighted the district’s recent school expansions, including the opening of Lexington Middle School and improvements at Hamlin Middle School, made possible through Bond 2022 funding.

The district also earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency, a six-point increase from previous years, reflecting strong academic performance across its 54 schools.

“Talk about moving in the same direction to benefit our kids, that’s what we’re about. By large, our middle schools also showed strong improvement, with Driscoll Middle School improving two letter grades,” Hernandez added.

With more than 32,000 students, CCISD has expanded academic programs including dual-enrollment and early college opportunities to support student success. The district’s Educational Foundation has raised more than $197,000 to fund teachers, student programs and initiatives.

Community members attending the event expressed their support for the district’s progress.

“It’s so many things that the city and the district itself is just improving on. You see the enthusiasm, the teachers are very much inclined to the best for their community and in the end, it’s all for the kids,” attendee, Efrain Franco Jr., said.

“It’s so encouraging to see CCISD setting the standard and the benchmark for many of our educational institutions in the area, whether it’s higher education or elementary,” added Amanda Garcia, vice president of development for Goodwill of South Texas.

Hernandez closed the address by emphasizing the connection between the district and the community.

“We take our roles as the city’s largest employer and largest school district seriously. Our success is the community’s success and vice versa,” he said.

Superintendent Hernandez added the district will continue to push forward, focusing on innovation, achievement, and creating opportunities for every student.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!