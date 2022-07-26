CCIA honors Sister City program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 60-years of friendship is now on display over at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

A photo exhibit was unveiled Monday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Sister City's Program.

That program allows local high school students to study abroad over their summer vacation.

For the last six decades, the city of Corpus Christi and the city of Yokosuka, Japan have taken part in the program.

The photo exhibit at the airport honors that partnership.

The photo exhibit can be found on the first floor at the airport near the baggage claim area.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.