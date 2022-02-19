CCFD welcomes new resource center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department welcomed a new addition as they celebrated the completion of a new resource center on Friday.

Located at 6226 Ayers St., the new warehouse is replacing the previous warehouse they had downtown.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha told KRIS 6 News that this new warehouse will help crews be better prepared for unknown situations.

"If there's an emergency or a disaster and we need to open up more companies, I can use this equipment to staff more ambulances, more firetrucks during times of emergency," said Rocha.

Chief Rocha said this is just the first phase of improving the Corpus Christi Fire Department. A wellness center will also be coming soon to help keep firefighters healthy and safe.

