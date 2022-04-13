CCFD: Industrial accident kills two men on Southside

Corpus Christi Fire Department is working a scene in the 7000 block of Hathor Dr. in which two men reportedly have died, said Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2 Fire Chief Dale Scott.

At about 5:30 p.m. Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a call on that street.

CCFD officials confirmed two men died while working underneath a house.

KRIS 6 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.