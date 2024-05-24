CCFD firefighter Mark Solis loses his battle with colon cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) has lost a beloved member to colon cancer.

Mark Solis, who KRIS 6 News featured in a story on February of 2023, passed away from his long battle with Stage 4 colon cancer on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Solis served with the CCFD for nearly 23 years as a firefighter and engineer. He served Fire Stations #1, #3, #6, #10, and #14. Solis was also assigned to the Training Division.

Chief Brandon Wade issued a statement explaining how his department was saddened by the loss of their brother firefighter. Despite his battle with cancer, Solis never let that stand in his way or dim his dedication to the CCFD.

“Mark Solis fought courageously against cancer, embodying the spirit of dedication and sacrifice. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends,” Wade said.

Solis leaves behind a wife, an ex-wife, and four children.

Details of the funeral services will be shared when available.

In the meantime, Chief Wade has authorized the shrouding of firefighter badges until the services for Firefighter Solis are completed and has requested that residents keep the Solis family in their prayers during this difficult time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.