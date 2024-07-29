CCFD extinguishes two small fires in Sunrise Mall, appears to be intentional

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two small fires broke out on the first and second floors of Sunrise Mall on Monday, July 29.

Corpus Christi Fire Department crews were able to quickly get there and put the fires out, which appeared to be intentionally set. The fire were easily extinguished but an investigator was called to the scene anyway.

CCFD Battalion Chief Michael Gilley told KRIS 6 News that there had been some issues with the building in the past, so CCFD crews were well aware to be on the lookout for hazards whenever they entered that specific building.

Gilley also said that CCFD is not sure what was burning in those fires.

However, this recent fire could have potentially sped up the demolition process for Sunrise Mall.

Gabriela Morrow, a Senior Public Information Officer with the City of Corpus Christi, told KRIS 6 News that the property owner of Sunrise Mall had previously asked for a demolition permit. So, the city granted the permit to demolish the mall on July 11, which gives the owner 180 days to do so.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.