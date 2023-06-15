Watch Now
CCFD cadets set to graduate firefighters, paramedics at Selena Auditorium

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jun 14, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 31 cadets are now one step closer to becoming part of the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to city officials.

On Thursday June 14 at 3 p.m., the cadets with the CCFD 44th Fire Academy will receive their official firefighter or paramedic badges during their graduation ceremony at the Selena Auditorium, at 1901 North Shoreline Blvd.

Attendees of the event will include Fire Chief Brandon Wade, City Manager Peter Zanoni, Assistant Fire Chief Doug Matthijetz and Del Mar President Dr. mark Escamilla.

Reasonable accommodations are provided if requested and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3124 in advance.

Contact CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Doug Matthijetz at 361- 826-3920 or by email at dougm@cctexas.com for more information.

