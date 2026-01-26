Catholic Schools in Corpus Christi prepare for launch of Texas Education Freedom Accounts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic school families in Corpus Christi are expressing relief as the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program prepares to launch, offering financial assistance that could make private education more accessible.

"At last," was the reaction from many families who have been waiting for this opportunity, according to local school officials.

Corpus Christi private schools encourage families to apply for TEFA program

The Texas Education Freedom Accounts program, also known as TEFA, will provide students with up to $10,474 and up to $30,000 for students with disabilities. The program also offers assistance for families who homeschool.

Catholic schools with the Diocese of Corpus Christi are among more than 1,000 schools eligible to benefit from the voucher program, which came to life in 2025 through Senate Bill 2.

"Education freedom accounts will cover free tuition for us," said Rebecca Hammel, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

Hammel said the program will benefit both current and prospective families.

"This will afford families who are already with us an education savings account if they qualify and then certainly open the doors to more families that have not been able to join us because of financial reasons," Hammel said.

The voucher program offers flexibility beyond tuition coverage. Families may have funds remaining in their accounts that can be used for school lunches, supplies, and uniforms, according to Hammel.

At St. Pius X Catholic School, Principal Beth Hinojosa said the program is already generating interest from prospective families.

"We've been getting a lot of calls here at the school. We've been doing a lot of tours, and so it's a very exciting time," Hinojosa said.

The vouchers will begin covering tuition in the fall for the 2026-2027 school year. Diocese officials are encouraging families to apply early and explore whether Catholic schools are the right fit for their children.

"You have a great chance of getting it. And two, we want to show the state legislators the demand for the program so that potentially funding can be increased," Hammel said.

Registration opens February 4 and will close March 17, 2026. For more information on TEFA, go here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

