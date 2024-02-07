Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi kicks off '40 Cans for Lent' food drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Lent begins on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 14) and Catholic Charities is kicking off "40 Cans for Lent."

The food drive will be held from February 14 and ends on March 31, which is Easter Sunday.

Catholic Charities needs canned goods, dry goods, and non-perishable food.

"Many people in our community struggle with chronic diseases and food insecurity. Please consider donating healthy alternatives such as low-fat, low-sugar, low-sodium, and diabetic-friendly items," said staff.

Collection boxes will be set up at area parishes and community agencies. Catholic Charities says in the past year the need for assistance has jumped by nearly 70%.

All donated food items will benefit food pantries at Catholic Charities in Corpus Christi; Catholic Charities in Flour Bluff and Holy Family Parish; St. Gertrude the Great Parish in Kingsville; Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis; Sacred Heart Parish in Sinton; and the Mother Teresa Shelter.

If you have any questions or want to pick up a food bin, please contact Ralph Chavez at 361-884-0651, ext. 240. For more information on 40 Cans for Lent, visit the Catholic Charities' website here.