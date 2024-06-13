Cast and crew call for Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project set for June 19 at House of Rock

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Have you ever wanted to write, produce, and direct your own shirt film? Well, now you have your chance with the upcoming Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project that connects local creatives with other filmmakers.

"The City-Wide Cast and Crew Call is designed to connect all interested in filmmaking so that they can create their own dream team for the annual filmmaking contest that highlights Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend as premiere film destinations," said Heidi Hovda, Chair for Coprus Christi 7-Day Film Project.

The film festival was founded in 2007 and highlights veteran and amateur filmmakers. Teams have one week to make a short film from start to finish.

"The entire process must occur within those 7 days. Filmmakers must incorporate four essential elements - a line of dialogue, a character, and a prop, as well as a mysterious fourth element - into their film to have their film screened at the Annual Screening," added organizers.

Over the course of the summer, the Corpus Christi 7 Day Film projects will host the following events:

● Cast and Crew Call, held on June 19, 2024 at House of Rock, 511 Starr Street at 6:00 pm. The Cast and Crew Call is open to everyone in the community and serves as an opportunity for filmmakers to find team members or gives interested creatives looking to join a team the chance to find one. Team leaders and filmmakers can sign up for a table by emailing infocc7d@gmail.com. Actors and crew members are encouraged to bring a resume to the event. This is a FREE event.

● CC7D Kick-Off, held on July 10, 2024 at House of Rock, 511 Starr Street at 6:00 pm. The CC7D Kick-Off is the official start of the competition. Team leaders gather at the Kick-Off, register their team, and receive their essential elements for the 2024 year. The turn-in time is announced, and the film race begins. Entry into the event is FREE, but teams pay a $60 registration fee to participate.

● CC7D Turn-In, held on July 17, 2024 at House of Rock, 511 Starr Street at 6:00 pm. Teams rush to turn their film in time and beat the countdown. The official deadline will be announced at the Kick-Off on July 10th. Filmmakers swap stories and experiences of the filming week. This is a FREE event.

The CC7D Screening will be held on September 1, 2024, at Alamo Drafthouse, Corpus Christi at 12:30 pm, with an Awards Ceremony to follow at House of Rock. Tickets will be available for purchase in August 2024.

For more information on CC7D, please visit www.cc7day.com.

