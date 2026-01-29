Cassidy's Irish Pub brings back St. Paddy's Festival to downtown Corpus Christi March 14

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cassidy's Irish Pub in downtown Corpus Christi is bringing back its beloved St. Paddy's Festival in 2026 after taking a year off, promising an extra special celebration on Saturday, March 14th.

The festival will transform the area in front of Cassidy's Irish Pub at 601 Water Street into a vibrant hub of Irish culture and community spirit. This annual tradition celebrates Irish heritage with a full day of music, dance, food, and entertainment.

The all-day lineup features 12 bands performing across two stages, with live entertainment including Celtic Dancers of the Gildea School of Irish Dance and the stirring sounds of Pipes and Drums.

Festival-goers can enjoy food from 12 food trucks and browse offerings from more than 30 vendors selling crafts, merchandise, and other goods. Families will find plenty to do in the dedicated kids' zone, packed with activities.

After last year's hiatus, the return of the St. Paddy's Festival is expected to be a highlight of the Corpus Christi calendar. The event offers a full immersion in Irish culture, music, and community spirit in the heart of downtown.

For the latest updates, visitors can check the official Cassidy's Irish Pub website or their social media channels.

