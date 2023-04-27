CASA rings the bells for special ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend is a nonprofit that advocates for children in foster care. On Wednesday evening CASA of the Coastal Bend held their ringing the bells ceremony.

The ceremony is in honor of children who are victims of abuse and neglect in the Coastal Bend. It coincides with April which is child abuse prevention month. Right now CASA of the Coastal Bend are serving 580 children in Nueces and Aransas County.

