CASA and Sames Ford hold toy drive to give abused and neglected kids a better Christmas

On Saturday, Sames Ford partnered with CASA of the Coastal Bend to host a toy drive for abused and neglected children in the community.

Everybody was welcome to go and drop off new toys for kids of all ages from infants to teenagers. CASA encouraged toys that show diversity to represent a diverse group of kids from the Coastal Bend. They also welcomed basic necessities like toiletry items and clothes.

"These toys go towards our kids who have been abused and neglected and gone through some of the worst situations, but through the help of CASA and the community giving them gifts, their Christmas can be just normal," CASA representative Samuel Escalante said.

Sames Ford and CASA have been partners for nine years and plan on continuing their partnerships in hopes of helping more kids throughout the years.

Sames Ford also gave away vouchers for free oil changes for anyone who donated five or more toys.

CASA advocates will go through the toy donations all of next week to pick gifts for the kids they advocate for.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

