Carroll High School teacher gets big surprise from HEB

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B representatives visited Carroll High School Monday to deliver a big surprise.

Special education Deanna Evans was surprised with an Excellence in Education Award.

Evans, who teaches special education to students with severe autism, was presented with a $1,000 check and a bouquet of flowers.

"The bond that we have with our students and our students' families, it's amazing and just to see them grow in the four years that I have them, it means everything to me and I work with the most amazing co-workers. I have the best team here at Carroll High School," Evans said.

Evans plans to use the money for a sensory hallway project the school is working on for special education students.

She is now one of 50 finalists from across the state for an award of up to $25,000. The winners will be announced Sunday, May 3, in Houston.

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