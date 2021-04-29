Carroll High School community reaction to return to crash zone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The news Wednesday that expanded crash zones for Cabaniss Air Field now include the construction site for the new Carroll High School was met with disappointment by several members of the school's community.

The thought of a Navy pilot-in-training possibly accidentally crashing a plane into her son's school is another item for Carroll High mother Maxine Donna to worry about.

“It’s just something we have to think about and consider now," she said. "I’m going to have to think about it."

A fellow mother is now more strongly considering moving her son to a different school.

"I work close to Moody High School," Veronica Gonzalez said. "So I might move him over there for the last two years (of high school)."

A man who mentors a Carroll High School junior had a suggestion for how the Corpus Christi Independent School District should handle this situation.

"There’s plenty of land out there," Patrick Warren said. "Pick a better spot. Tell the Navy to pick the next spot.”

From the looks of a statement from CCISD, another change in location for the new Carroll High School is not in the cards.

"The current location was selected in collaboration with city, county and community leaders, following all local ordinances for structures in the Kostoryz and Saratoga area," the statement read. "We look forward to joining the neighboring schools, businesses, churches and homes in this thriving area of our city in August 2022."