Car wreck in San Patricio County leaves two dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that happened on Tuesday, June 6th, around 9:45 p.m. in San Patricio County, according to a press release from DPS.

The crash happened on the Bayside road, FM-136 north of Gregory, when an Acura TSX was driving south and moved into the northbound lane, and crashed head-on with a Mercedes GLE that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Acura, Johnn Michael Arthur, 66, of Corpus Christi, died of his injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, Sandra Jeanette Watson, 57, of Woodsboro, also died on the scene.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this wreck.