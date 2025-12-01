Car flips on SPID, closes westbound lanes near Ennis Joslin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single-vehicle accident temporarily closed all westbound lanes on South Padre Island Drive near Ennis Joslin Road Sunday evening.

The car flipped during the crash, according to Corpus Christi Police. No injuries were reported.

All westbound traffic was directed to exit at Ennis Joslin Road while crews cleared debris from the roadway.

Police have not released additional details about what caused the vehicle to flip.

