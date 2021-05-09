Capt. Bob Batterson celebrates 100th birthday on U.S.S. Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was "cheers to 100 years" on the U.S.S. Lexington on Saturday as Captain Bob Batterson had a special celebration for his 100th birthday.

Batterson is believed to be the Coastal Bend's last remaining Pearl Harbor survivor. He credits God with all that he's received in his life.

"Realizing that you have survived, not really knowing why, but giving full credit to the good lord for what he's done for you, and he's done a great deal for me during my life," said Batterson.

Capt. Batterson is right at home on the lexington. He volunteers at the Pearl Harbor exhibit often to share his story of the day Japan attacked.