Candlelight vigil planned for couple killed by alleged drunk driver

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Family and friends of Roman and Rosi Perez will gather for a candlelight vigil Tuesday to honor the couple, who were killed in an accident over the weekend.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the couple was traveling down Airline Road early Sunday on their motorcycle when they were struck by a truck driven by 52-year-old Carmen Guevara.

CCPD said when officers arrived, 32-year-old Roman Perez was dead.

Rosi Perez was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Guevara was taken to the hospital and later charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

While not legally married, the couple had the same last name. Roman Perez was the father to two children and Rosi Perez was the mother to three.

They had just celebrated birthdays, with Roman Perez turning 32 on May 11 and Rosi celebrating her 30th birthday on May 16, three days before the crash that claimed their lives.

A family member told KRIS 6 News that the couple had hosted a birthday party for their children earlier in the night and later decided to take the motorcycle out for a cruise while family watched the kids.

Perez family

That family member said Roman Perez's cousin was following behind the couple and witnessed the crash.

"He's been having a hard time, even having a hard time sleeping since the incident," the family member said.

According to family, Roman Perez was the vice president of the local chapter of the Calaveras and was very smart, and goal-oriented.

"He was a master mechanic. He had goals and knew how he wanted to live. He loved his dogs and was always with his motorcycle club. He was very lovable and would give you the shirt off his back," they said.

They explained his giving nature is what led him to join the club.

"He was very involved with the toy drives with the Calaveras and giving back to the community."

Rosi Perez is described as a loving mother.

"Rosi was a beautiful soul and loved her kids and taking care of Roman... All she had (here in Corpus Christi) was Roman's family," the family member said.

Perez family

In the meantime, the couple's family and friends are holding a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the scene of the crash., which is in front of the Whataburger on Airline Road near South Padre Island Drive.

The family is asking everyone to honor and remember the couple's remarkable lives.

Meanwhile, the woman accused in their deaths, Carmen Guevara, remains in the Nueces County Jail. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

