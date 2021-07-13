Cameras capture two suspects assaulting a woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police said they need your help to catch two robbery suspects.

According to police, at approximately 5:15 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, a victim told police she was opening a local business in the 6500 block of Staples Street when she saw two people taking property without consent.

Initially the suspects complied and appeared to leave the property.

Shortly after the victim exited her vehicle, detectives said one of the individuals ran around the building and began striking the victim with a metal object, causing injuries.

The first suspect was described as a white male, approximately 55-65 years of age, with gray hair, wearing purple t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as possibly female, approximately 40-50 years of age, wearing black and white t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black shoes.

Detectives obtained a copy of surveillance video. A few still images of the suspects are being released along with a portion of the incident.

If you can identify these Robbery suspects, or have any additional information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online at 888TIPS.com. Crime Stoppers guarantees to keep your identity secret and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you up to $2,500 dollars in cash.

