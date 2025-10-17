Calling Corpus Christi food vendors: Get the chance to grow your business at the Hilliard Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Corpus Christi, many local food vendors are struggling—especially food trucks that rely solely on local sales.

“We over-prepare and then sometimes we stay with everything,” said Patricia Rodriguez, owner of Nachos Authentic Mexican Food and Catering. “A month ago we were thinking of closing already because it's been hard. There's not enough stuff here in Corpus Christi.

New Hilliard Center initiative aims to help local food vendors thrive

But now, a Community Food Vendor Incubator Pilot Program could offer a lifeline. The program gives vendors the opportunity to run a concession stand inside the Hilliard Center, through a partnership with OVG Hospitality.

The program is set to allow one local food vendor to take over the stand every three to six months. This opportunity will bring exposure to the food spot during select events and allow them to gain experience with a center with a capacity to bring thousands of people.

“We're going to support with marketing and mentorship and create a space where they can learn how to grow to their next step and offer all the expertise that we have in serving large groups,” said Melanie Granado, GM of OVG Hospitality.

Rodriguez, full of excitement, says she has already applied—emphasizing that this opportunity could change everything for her and her family.

“I’m a dreamer and I already started dreaming and making up my mind, you know, being there and stuff and, but I'm praying that we get it,” she said.

To qualify, applicants must not own a brick-and-mortar location and must be based in Corpus Christi—part of an intentional push to support local vendors only.

“This is a win for everyone, our attendees, the community, our team, to create a pipeline of talent,” added Granado.

Vendors selected for the program will also benefit from:

Training on venue operations, food safety, and POS systems

Guidance from OVG Hospitality’s culinary team

Marketing and storytelling support through Hilliard Center platforms

Guest feedback and sales performance insights

The program is set to start by Spring of 2026, applications are now open until November 1st. To apply or learn more about the Community Food Vendor Incubator Pilot Program, go here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

