Calallen softball field named after three-time state championship coach, Teresa Flores Lentz

Calallen celebrated a milestone Saturday, Jan. 31 as the school district dedicated its softball field to long-time head coach Teresa Flores Lentz, who led the Lady Wildcats to three consecutive state championships.

The field dedication honors Lentz's historic achievement of guiding Calallen to become the first softball team in Texas history, alongside an out-of-area team, to win three state titles in a row. These victories represent Calallen softball's only state championships.

Lentz has served as head coach for 14 years and credits her coaching staff and family for making the honor possible.

"It's kind of surreal. It's a little bit, it's crazy to think that this field would, would be named after myself. But truly and honestly, I'm very fortunate to have the best coaching staff," Lentz said.

A Miller High School graduate, Lentz played softball herself before transitioning to coaching. Her name now joins other honored figures at Calallen ISD athletic facilities, including Phil Danaher Field at Wildcat Stadium, Leta Andrews gym, and Steve Chapman Baseball Field.

The dedication ceremony, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marks recognition of Lentz's unprecedented success in Texas high school softball and her lasting impact on the Calallen athletic program.

