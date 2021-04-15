Calallen preparing for girls soccer championship game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — R and R Sports Store in Calallen has been around for 17 years, and getting ready for the Calallen girl’s soccer state finals is an exciting time.

The store said they’re sold out of a lot of Calallen High School’s merchandise. They say the final game is resulting in a high demand, but they think in-person learning could also be contributing.

“R and R Sports Store supports Calallen sports but would like to send best wishes to the soccer team,” Denise Floyd, the store’s owner said.

R and R Sports is running a 3 for $35 special on their spirit shirts.

Reymundo Gonzalez is a regular customer at R and R Sports, saying many athletic programs build self-esteem and it’s going to take confidence for the girl’s to win the game.

“Students sometimes don’t believe in themselves and it takes a good coach to really inspire them and let them know 'you know what, you’re better than you think you are'. We can do this and they have to work as a team….it’s not just about me me me,” Gonzalez said.

Cost Cutters is a salon near the school and they said they get many students from Calallen High School who come to their salon, and this time they said a big dance isn’t the only special event students are getting their hair styled for. Some of their stylists have younger kids in sports, saying it’s important to support kids like the girls in the championship game and prepare them.

“Encourage them to get more sleep at night and I would probably be the type of mom that would make a huge breakfast just to give them that encouragement and that excitement moving forward,” Audrey Fitzpatrick, a stylist at the salon said.

Signs at Magee Elementary School also showed support for the girl’s soccer team with each of the players’ names and their number. They also had paw prints decals on the posters in support of the Wildcats, Calallen’s mascot.

