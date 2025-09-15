Calallen ISD Police Chief John Garcia resigns

The Calallen Independent School District will soon be looking for a new police chief.

On Sept. 8, Chief John Garcia resigned from his position as the top officer with the school district.

Tyrese Boone Calallen ISD Police Chief Juan Garcia speaks to neighbors at the administration building

The district declined to provide a reason for the resignation but Superintendent Emily Lorenz released the following statement,

The position will be posted in the very near future, and we hope to find the ideal candidate to lead safety and security initiatives for the district. Emily Lorenz, Calallen ISD Superintendent

In the meantime, the district has named Sergeant Jay Clements as its interim police chief.

Garcia made school history on Dec. 9, 2024, after he was sworn in as the district's first police chief.

The position came about due to House Bill 3, which mandated that every school have an armed person on every campus.

Before becoming the police chief, Garcia had spent 18 months serving as the district's safety and security director.

John Garcia sworn-in as Calallen ISD's first police Chief

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!