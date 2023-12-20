Calallen high school student gets nominated to receive the important student medical award

Calallen High School student, Asia Hudson was nominated Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence in Boston.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I really want to go," Hudson said.

Hudson was selected to represent her school back in November.

Hudson said she wants to go into anesthesiology when she graduates and she said an experience like this will be life-changing.

"This will really help boost my career so whenever I get out of high school then I can go straight to college and I will have some experience in the hospitals and I will know," Hudson said.

Hudson said she found her calling at a really young age.

"I have always known that I wanted to be in the medical field because I like working with people and I always thought the human body is amazing," Hudson said.

Hudson has a 4.5 GPA, and because of her excellent grades, she was invited to attend the three-day seminar in Boston, where she will also get a chance to watch a live surgery.

Now, Hudson said her priority is to raise enough money to be able to go on her trip.

"It is going to be tough but we need a total of $6,000 by May but we need $1,000 for tuition to actually hold my spot," Hudson said.

Although this may seem like a lot, this hasn’t stopped Hudson which is why she started some side gigs.

"I know a lot of people are going out for the holidays, so house sitting, and pet sitting so I thought it was a good way to make quick money," Hudson said.

