Calallen Education Foundation gives record amount of grants

The Calallen Education Foundation gave out a record 15 grants, totaling $67,000, to teachers around the school district.

Wilma Magee Intermediate School had the most, with five teachers receiving their awards today.

CEF Executive Director Amy Hendrix said it's amazing for them to reach this milestone.

"Being able to supply our teachers with the innovation they want for their teaching is such a joyous moment for us as a foundation," she said.

The teachers apply through the foundation for money to use for their classrooms.

Those who are awarded a grant use it for books, supplies, and forms of technology to improve the learning experience for their students.

CISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz expressed how she feels about the help from everyone to give back to the district.

"We are so very grateful because this money comes from our community," she said. "This all became possible from the people that support our district, and it goes right back into our classrooms."

The money is raised through donations from the community and corporate partners such as Valero, HEB, and more.

The prize patrol, made up of the Calallen High School band, school board members, and the foundation, walked from class to class to present the winning teachers with their checks.

As the teachers receive their grants, different emotions fill the room as they realize they are helping their kid's experience in their classroom.

When I spoke to teachers such as Charolette Sears about how she would feel if awarded, and she explained that she would be ecstatic to hear the good news.

"To receive a grant would be similar to finding the golden egg on an Easter egg hunt," she said when she thinks back on her previous grants received. "I would be extremely excited and so as my students."

Luckily for her and her students, she was awarded a check to go towards a creation station.

Currently, the Calallen Education Foundation is about $200,000 away from reaching a cumulative total of $1 million. They will look to reach that goal in the future as the foundation enters its 11th year.

