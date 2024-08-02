Cafeteria food conference held at Robstown Early College High School

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The 15th Annual Walker Quality Services Conference was held in Robstown with over 40 vendors and 14 school districts participating.

Every year food service workers are required by the state of Texas to have at least 16 hours of professional development training, and this conference achieve that.

For three days cafeteria workers went to different sessions, and classes throughout the day starting at 7:30 a.m. The classes were headed by executive chefs from all over Texas, teaching a variety of ways to cook foods to make them more appealing while staying within the guidelines of state law.

Fernando Arevalo over 14 districts participated in this conference



The different classes included educational courses in health and food safety, knife safety, and kitchen communication.

Kitchen courses also taught how to make stir fry, chipotle style bowls and even wings. All these are available options for the kitchen workers to take back to their districts as possible food options for students.

Fernando Arevalo A chef shows a food service worker the deli style bar that may be a future food choice for students



After food preparations were done, the culinary classmates got to eat the food they cooked. The taste testing was important since the food would be the same food that students would be eating throughout the school year.