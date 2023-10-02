Cab driver shot multiple times in early morning carjacking; police searching for suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in an early morning carjacking near Buford Street.

Corpus Christi Police investigators said a cab driver with Green-n-Go Cab was carjacked at gunpoint at the 1100 block of 11th Street and shot multiple times.

According to police, the cab driver is now in stable condition at a local hospital. No other information about the victim has been released at this time as investigators are still gathering information.

The stolen taxi cab, which is described as a minivan, was found on the south side of Corpus Christi near Yorktown Boulevard and Weber Road.

Investigators said the suspect(s) remains at large and are searching the area.