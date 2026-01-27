C.C. Police Chief Markle provides update on female officer who was shot on Friday

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the source of information regarding the suspect.

Two officers are recovering after being shot by a suspect on Friday at Port Avenue.

Sources have confirmed to KRIS 6 News that Ricardo Rojas, 38, is accused of killing 39-year-old Daniel Suarez on McArdle Road near Ayers Street before fleeing the scene on Friday, Jan. 23.

KRIS 6

Forty-five minutes later, officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the 3100 block of Agnes Street.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded to the scene of a shooting on the 3100 Agnes Street where two officers were injured.

While they were detaining Rojas, police say he pulled a gun and began firing. Officers returned fire but Senior Officer Alexandria Cano-Castro and another officer were shot.

Police Chief Mike Markle said Rojas shot Castro in the head and a male officer in the arm.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News KRIS 6 anchor Clara Benitez-Cortez spoke with Chief Mike Markle before Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The male officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, but Castro is still hospitalized.

"She's doing as well as can be expected with such an injury. It was a pretty traumatic injury. I think she has a long road ahead of her for recovery," Markle said.

He said Castro's family hasn't wanted to speak and he is respecting their wishes, and the police department and community will continue to pray for Castro to make a full recovery.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been created to help support the long-term care, rehabilitation, and unexpected expenses her family is facing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, her GoFundMe account stood at more than $18,500.

When we asked how the community could help, Markle said to keep praying.

"Pray for your officers. Pray for their families. Just stay connected with us," Markle said, "The closer we are ,the,the better we do. We can't effectively, you know,police or, or keep people safe without the help of the community. So, if we just stay together, we'll be fine."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rojas remains in the hospital in stable condition.

To view Chief Markle's full interview:

CCPD Chief Mike Markle provides KRIS 6 news an update on Senior Officer Alexandria Cano-Castro

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!