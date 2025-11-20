C.C. man sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of his 67-year-old mother

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 50-year-old Corpus Christi man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of capital murder for killing his mother last year.

Abraham Anzaldua was convicted Wednesday in the 148th District Court for the murder of his 67-year-old mother, Alicia Anzaldua.

On Feb. 12, 2024, Corpus Christi firefighters were called to her home after nearby contractors working on a nearby home noticed flames coming from her home on the 2700 block of Camargo Drive.

Eran Hami Corpus Christi Fire Department found a body inside a home that caught fire just before 3pm Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6, after firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found Anzaldua was bludgeoned to death in a back bedroom of her home.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was then called to the scene and officers found surveillance video from a nearby home showing Anzaldua's son, Abraham, leaving the home after the fire started.

The following day, police found and arrested Anzaldua south of Sinton and charged him with murder.

