C.C. man accused of fatally shooting boy at Treyway Terrace Apartment is back behind bars

The man once accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy at Treyway Terrace Apartments is back in the Nueces County Jail.

David Davila, 37, is now facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching two underage girls.

David Davila was tried three times in the shooting death of 13-year-old Alex Torres. All three trials ended in a mistrial. KRIS 6 News

According to documents obtained by KRIS 6 News, a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 6, 2025.

On Dec. 19, the Orange Grove Police Department conducted a traffic stop and detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During the traffic stop, the officer contacted Jim Wells County dispatch and asked them to run the names of the four people in the vehicle, and the dispatcher notified the officer that David Davila, who was a backseat passenger, was wanted out of Nueces County for a felony criminal charge of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

The officer arrested Davila and booked him into the Jim Wells County Jail. A few days later, Davila was transferred to the Nueces County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

According to court documents, the Corpus Christi man is accused of inappropriately touching two underage girls in Corpus Christi.

The incidents reportedly occurred between January 19, 2025, and February 1, 2025.

Davila is facing charges of indecency with a child through sexual contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

In April 2025, the victims’ family filed a protective order against Davila.

On Dec. 4, a Nueces County grand jury indicted Davila on the indecency with a child charges.

This isn’t his first run-in with the law, though. In 2008, he was convicted of aggravated robbery.

In 2016, he was arrested for the Jan. 13, 2015, shooting death of13-year-old Alex Torres. The Haas Middle School student was shot when he answered the door at his grandparents’ apartment in the 2000 block of Treyway Circle.

KRIS 6 News Alex Torres was fatally shot after answering a knock on the door at his grandparent's home at the Treyway Terrace Apartments in Jan. 2015.

Nearly two years after the shooting, Davila and his then-girlfriend, Christina Trevino, were arrested in connection with the boy's death.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness told police Trevino drove Davila to the apartment complex that night to threaten his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant with his child. The witness claimed Davila told him he shot whoever answered the door.

Davila went to trial three times in this case, and all three ended in mistrials.

His first trial in September 2015 ended in a hung jury, forcing a judge to declare a mistrial.

During his second trial in January 2019, a court order was violated, and the judge declared a mistrial.

When prosecutors presented the case again in May 2019, it ended in a mistrial after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Soon after the last trial, charges were dropped against Christina Torres, who had served time in the case.

Meanwhile, Davila remains in the Nueces County Jail. His case has been assigned to the 214th District Court.

