Butter's BBQ set to open new location in Sinton

Butter's BBQ has been around since 2017, and owner Andrew Soto confirms the rumors of his restaurant moving to a new location in Sinton.

The BBQ joint was named 'Texas Monthly’s 2021 Top 50 BBQ Joints'.

It is currently located in Mathis, but is now transitioning to its new location at 713 East Sinton.

Soto said it was time to give his supportive customers more.

"We honestly ran out of space in Mathis," he said.

The new location will be more spacious and offer more comfort to their customers, he said.

It is really important to Soto for his customers to be able to eat and feel comfortable.

"I personally don't like dining outside, especially in South Texas — So having a few inside tables is a real luxury to us," he added.

It will include an indoor dining area, a serving area, and a much bigger kitchen.

The new location will also be closer to customers that are coming in from Corpus Christi.

Although Soto's goal is to open up a location in Corpus Christi, he believes that Sinton is a perfect area for his business to continually grow.

It has been a tough transition for Soto because there is so much that goes into moving, and inflation hasn't helped.

From the employees to kitchen utensils, he said a lot of organization and preparation are needed to stay motivated and consistent.

"This is how I provide for my family, it's my way of living and that's what keeps me going," he said.

Butter's BBQ is estimated to open within the next six weeks.

They will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to sellout and Sunday from 9 a.m to sellout.

For more information and updates on an opening day click here.