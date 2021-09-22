Businesses create makeup palette to benefit local non-profits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi businesses teamed up for a colorful cause to give back to the community and it was all in the form of what they do best, makeup.

“Bright and bold just like our community,” Tina Lain, the owner of Gold Dust Cosmetic Collective said about ‘The Bend’ palette.

Gold Dust and Lemonade Stand Cosmetics came out with the eye shadow palette, and each color was named after an area non-profit.

Running a cosmetic and medical tattoo boutique, Lain said she understands the struggle that small businesses have had during the pandemic but non-profit organizations had it worse.

“Any attention brought to the entity at this time is so appreciated,” Lain said. “Their ability to do any fund-raising has really been quashed because of COVID.”

So, Lain decided to combine her passion for the Coastal Bend and giving back.

“Each of the nine that we have represented in the palette were somehow or have somehow been a part of our own lives either through volunteering or some sort of personal experience,” Lain said.

One of those organizations, Agape Ranch, provides care and support for foster children and their families.

“For Tina to bring us all together with the same heart in just this beautiful artistic display of a palette to reach others for our mission is such a blessing,” Melissa Faux, Agape Ranch’s director of operations, said.

Lain said she hopes to do another palette next year to help other charities.

“Hopefully this encourages people to do the same, find their way that their able to bring some attention to the entities that need the attention,” she said.

Fifty palettes were made and only a few are left. They are $25 and can be bought at Gold Dust Cosmetic Collective at 1041 Airline Road Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

