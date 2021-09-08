Watch
Burlington store at Sunrise Mall relocates to Moore Plaza this Fall

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 15:57:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burlington announced its relocation from its longtime spot at Sunrise Mall to its new location at Moore Plaza back in July.

The new store is scheduled to open this Fall, and will feature a new updated and clean design.

The new location is currently hiring. The retailer is hosting a nationwide hiring event on Tuesday September 14 and Wednesday September 15.

The Corpus Christi location is hiring Retail Receiving Associates, Retail Sales Associates, and Store Associate - Shortage Control. You can apply for these positions here.

