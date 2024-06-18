Builder of New Life Church uses DOD program to hire military veterans

Maddalone Development is building the new worship center at New Life Church. This project is also helping those who served in a big way.

The company's owner and CEO, James Maddalone, uses SkillBridge,a Department of Defense program that helps veterans who are exiting the military gain valuable civilian work experience through industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during their final 180 days of service.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with several veterans on the job site about their experience with the program. Benjamin Chambert is currently on the program and he is in the Navy as an Air Traffic Controller.

"It helps us transition back into civilian life. It’s a very big transition going from the military, talking to military people to talking to civilian people, working with civilian people. It’s a very cool program," Chambert said.

Construction Battalion Navy veteran and superintendent on the job, Dakota “Rudy” Rudolph, said it was an adjustment from his construction experience.

"It’s really different. With the military it’s all expedited. As fast as we can make things happen with little to nothing and no inspections either. And the civilian side is all about the quality, the inspections, dealing with clients. It’s something completely different," Rudolph said.

But Rudolph said he was able to adapt quickly thanks to leadership and his previous military experience.

"Having the knowledge of the military of doing the trades and being able to step into the civilian world, and transitioning from that military construction mentality to the civilian construction mentality," Rudolph said.

Rudolph adds that the sense of brotherhood from the military has not been lost in the civilian world.

"The biggest thing is most guys, including myself, that I’ve talked with about leaving the military is they miss that sense of camaraderie. When you get with these SkillBridge companies and you end up getting employed by them, you’re bringing more guys from the military in," he said.

Rudolph said that because the military is paying the veterans wages during the program, it helps make the transition smoother.

"Sometimes the employers don’t always like you having to leave 2-3 times a week to go to a VA appointment. Because you are being paid by the military through the SkillBridge program, you have that flexibility," he said.

According to Rudolph, typically civilian companies contact SkillBridge applicants within a day or so, but Maddalone contacted Rudolph within 30 minutes.

"It was a big relief, honestly. When you’re getting out of the military it’s a lot of emotions. You’re not sure what’s going to happen. For 8 years I had a steady check every 2 two weeks. And then I’m getting out it’s like what’s my next step?," Rudolph said.

"I have found that SkillBridge has brought a great asset to our company. And one of the reasons is it’s bringing us capable people," Maddalone said.

The owner explained his why for being a part of this program.

"I’ve had family that have fought that has served, that has died in the wars. The Bible says, 'no greater love than he who lays down his life for another.' To think about military guys, they lay their life down for another. For people they don’t even know," Maddalone said.

