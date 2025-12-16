Buc Days 2026 announces first headliners for PBR Velocity Tour Finals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days festival has announced its first two headliners for the 2026 PBR Velocity Tour Finals, with country music star Carly Pearce and comedian Larry the Cable Guy set to take the stage during the 11-day event running April 30 through May 10.

Pearce will perform Friday, May 1, followed by Larry the Cable Guy on Saturday, May 2. The announcements mark the beginning of what promises to be another star-studded lineup for the annual festival.

Carly Pearce brings country credentials to Buc Days

Carly Pearce, an American country music singer and songwriter, is known for blending traditional and contemporary country-pop styles. The artist began performing professionally as a teenager, appearing on bluegrass albums in the 2000s.

Pearce made history in 2017 as the only female artist that year to have a charting debut country single certified gold. She has toured alongside major country acts including Brett Young, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett.

Larry the Cable Guy adds comedy to the mix

Larry the Cable Guy, whose real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, brings his signature comedy style to the Buc Days stage. The American actor, comedian and former radio personality gained national recognition as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Bill Engvall.

Beyond entertainment, Larry the Cable Guy operates the Git-R-Done Foundation, which supports children and veterans. He's also known as a fan of PGA Tour golfer Boo Weekley.

Ticket information

Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively online using the code BUCFRIEND. The pre-sale period runs through Friday, December 19 at 9 AM.

Individual tickets go on sale Friday, December 19 at 10 AM for those who miss the pre-sale window.

