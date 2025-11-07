Bubba's 33 honors Veterans with free lunch on Veterans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Bubba's 33 in Corpus Christi will continue its cherished Veterans Day tradition, offering complimentary lunch to all veterans and active U.S. military personnel on Tuesday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at its location on 1921 S. Padre Island Drive.

"Bubba's 33 is honored to welcome American heroes with a free meal," said restaurant management. The offer extends to all veterans, including active, retired, and former U.S. military personnel.

Veterans and active military members can choose from six entree options, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba's Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad, or any 12-inch pizza. Each meal comes with a choice of Coca-Cola product, sweet tea, iced tea, or coffee.

For veterans and active military who cannot attend the Veterans Day event, Bubba's 33 will distribute raincheck vouchers from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day. These vouchers will be valid through May 31, 2026, ensuring that all service members have the opportunity to get a free meal.

To receive the complimentary meal, participants must provide proof of service, which includes a military ID, VA card, or discharge papers.