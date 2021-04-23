Bruce Wilson to stay in CCISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller High School principal Sylvester "Bruce" Wilson Jr. will remain at Corpus Christi ISD as the district’s executive director for school leadership – high schools, the school district announced today

Gregory-Portland ISD announced several weeks ago that it hired Wilson to fill a similar role.

Both districts announced the changes Friday.

Wilson begins his new role June 7, the district said in a news release, replacing Laura Stout, who recently joined Austin ISD.

“We are delighted that Dr. Wilson will remain in the CCISD family,” said CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez. “The interview committee valued his extensive campus leadership experience in our district, as well as his willingness to learn, grow and build relationships throughout the district, as well as in the community. Under his leadership, we fully anticipate continued growth among our high schools.”

Gregory-Portland also informed the public of the change on Facebook and included a statement from Wilson.

“This is one of those extremely difficult moments for me, as I was truly looking forward to working with Dr. Cavazos and her entire team,” Wilson said. “While planning for the transition to G-P, an unexpected opportunity came along to stay in my current district. I was faced with an incredibly challenging decision, and one that did not come easily. When looking at both opportunities – each with fantastic school communities, and incredible leaders – ultimately, Corpus Christi is the place where I’ve made my home. I’m thankful for the relationships I already have in this community, and I know there is more work that needs to be done here. Those are the definitive reasons that I decided to stay here, and to complete that work in the CCISD community.

“I am grateful for the new relationships I had already begun building in G-P, and for Dr. Cavazos who was supportive and encouraging throughout this process. G-PISD is in great hands, and the person who fills this position will be fortunate to have that opportunity. It was almost me, and I will always be thankful for it and supportive of G-P no matter where I serve.”

In its statement, G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said even though she regrets to inform the Gregory-Portland community of Wilson’s decision, she's also excited for CCISD.

“As educational leaders, we want to see every child succeed — in every school, every district, every community across Texas,” Cavazos said. “I know that Dr. Wilson will be a vital part of fulfilling that desire in CCISD, and I could not be more delighted for him, for CCISD schoolchildren, and for all of our neighbors and friends across the bridge.”

Cavazos also said the district is now searching for applicants to fill the now-vacant position.