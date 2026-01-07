Brooks County ISD superintendent resigns to address family medical concerns

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County Independent School District Superintendent Scott Rogers announced his resignation to staff on Monday, effective Friday, January 9, 2026, following thoughtful consideration of personal and family needs.

Rogers explained that the decision is rooted in the need to be closer to family to help address unexpected medical concerns, while continuing his career in public education. He expressed appreciation to the Brooks County ISD Board of Trustees for their understanding and support in facilitating a transition that allows him to meet those needs.

Rogers was hired as superintendent by the Brooks County ISD Board of Trustees on April 11, 2024. He most recently served as the superintendent in Brazos ISD before joining Brooks County. He began his career as a teacher in Northeast ISD and has also served as assistant principal, principal, and executive director of curriculum in Northeast, Rockport-Fulton, and Red Oak ISDs.

"Serving the students, staff, and families of Brooks County ISD has been a true honor," Rogers said.

"This community cares deeply about its schools, and I have been privileged to work alongside dedicated educators, staff, and leaders who consistently place students first."

During his tenure, Rogers worked collaboratively with the Board of Trustees and district leadership to address key operational and instructional priorities while maintaining a strong focus on student opportunity, safety, and fiscal responsibility. He emphasized that the district is well-positioned for continued success.

"I want to reassure our community that Brooks County ISD is in a strong and stable place," Rogers said.

"Important work is underway, the leadership team is capable and committed, and the staff remains focused on serving students with care and professionalism."

The Board of Trustees will soon communicate its plan for the next steps to ensure continuity of leadership and operations. District governance and administrative systems remain in place to support a smooth transition.

Rogers expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the board, staff, families, and community members, and noted that the district's resilience and teamwork are its greatest strengths.

"Brooks County ISD is sustained by the people who show up every day for students," Rogers said.

"That dedication will continue to guide the district forward."

As he steps away from the role, Rogers shared confidence in the district's future and appreciation for the relationships built during his time in Brooks County.

"I leave with respect for this community and optimism for what lies ahead," he said, "I wish the district, its students, and its families continued success."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!