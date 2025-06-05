Brooks County ISD announces retirement of head football coach

BRROKS COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County ISD has announced the retirement of its athletic director and Falfurrias High School head football coach, Arturo Garcia.

Garcia began his career in 1989 at Hanna High School in Brownsville ISD, and continued coaching for 34 years.

Brooks County ISD Superintendent Scott Rogers praised Garcia for his leadership and dedication, and called him a "standup leader."

Garcia plans to spend more time with his friends and family and stay active in the sports community in the Coastal Bend.

Brooks County ISD has not released plans for Garcia's succession. Those plans will be announced in the coming days.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!