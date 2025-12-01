Brief lockdown of NAS-CC gate over

If you're heading to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, expect some delays.

According to NAS-CC Public Affairs Officer Dale Davis, there was an incident on base this morning that led to a brief closure at the main gate.

That incident was handled and Davis said there is no danger to anyone on the base.

The gates have been reopened but if you plan to go on base, expect major delays at the gate.

