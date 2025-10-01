Bridge Pointe Landing tenants face ongoing maintenance issues beyond water problems

PORTLAND, Texas — Tenants at Bridge Pointe Landing apartments in Portland continue to struggle with maintenance issues and pest control problems, adding to their frustration over recurring water shutoffs.

"We're beyond frustrated," two year resident, Kay said.

While the property management company GVA stated that water service has been restored following recent shutoffs, tenants remain concerned about the overall maintenance of the complex.

"We haven't had another water shut off so far, but that's not to say that it won't happen again next week because it's always something," Kay said.

Residents report significant delays in addressing maintenance requests with some waiting days for repairs.

"I had put in the maintenance request and it took them 3 days to get out here," Desiree Rivera said.

Pest control is another major concern for tenants who pay a monthly fee for the service.

"There's cockroaches inside and we pay I think $5 for the fee for the pest control," Rivera said.

According to the apartment lease they actually pay $7 monthly for pest control services.

"We're being charged the $7 a month for pest control and I've never seen anybody spray inside or outside our units," Kay said.

A review of Google comments for Bridge Pointe Landing shows other residents reporting similar issues with bugs, water shutoffs, and mold.

Kay described her experience with mold in her unit.

"They told us it was by request only and then we noticed that black mold started growing and so we put in a maintenance request for the plumbing to be fixed and they took about a week and a half to come and fix it and then they told me that the vanity was basically irrepairable," she said.

When asked about their maintenance and pest control standards, GVA responded that their policy is to complete all maintenance requests within 48 hours of submission, though this timeline may be extended when parts must be ordered. The company added that residents requiring pest control services before scheduled visits can contact the office to be added to the pest control request log.

Here is the full statement from GVA Property Management, Sr. Regional Manager, Angela Saenz:

"At GVA, we strive to provide the highest level of customer service to our residents.

Maintenance Requests:

Our policy is to complete all maintenance requests within 48 hours of submission. In cases where parts must be ordered, the completion time may be extended. For major emergencies, our maintenance team will respond immediately.

Trash Fees and Pest Control:

Trash fees and pest control services are standard across many apartment communities and are part of ensuring a clean and healthy living environment. Pest control is managed by a third-party vendor who services each building quarterly. If a resident requires pest control services before the scheduled visit, they may contact the office to be added to the pest control request log.

We are committed to maintaining a safe, comfortable, and well-serviced community for all our residents."