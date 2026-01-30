BRAVO! Celebrates 20 Years with World-Class Performances in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi is marking the 20th anniversary of its Performing Arts Center and BRAVO! Series with a diverse Spring 2026 lineup that spans American folk, swing-era jazz, brass music and environmental storytelling.

The series will take place at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Performing Arts Center, which opened in 2005.

The BRAVO! Series is supported in part by a grant from the Corpus Christi Arts and Cultural Commission.

The Spring 2026 lineup includes four performances over four months:



Jan. 30: The Limeliters, a folk group known for their harmonies and storytelling, are returning with a mix of classic songs and new interpretations of American folk music.

Feb. 18: The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring classic big band and swing-era music to the stage.

March 16: Seraph Brass, an all-female brass quintet, will perform and also work with Texas A&M–Corpus Christi students during its visit.

April 22: On Earth Day, National Geographic Explorer and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Brian Skerry will present a multimedia program featuring ocean photography, video and storytelling in collaboration with the Harte Research Institute.

“One of the targets is that we want to reach different audiences for each concert or presentation,” said Sarah Harris Baker, executive director of the Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi Performing Arts Center. “We also want to expose the community and our students to an array of different performers.”

Tickets start at $20, made possible through multiple funding sources, including the Furgason BRAVO! Endowment and grants from the Corpus Christi Arts and Cultural Commission and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

“All of these funds go together to make a really affordable ticket price for the community,” Harris Baker said.

She encouraged residents who may be unfamiliar with the genres to give the series a try. “It’s a learning experience,” she said. “Let’s learn about the history of American music and all these different genres that make us who we are today, and let’s just try something new.”

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at tamucc.tix.com or at the Performing Arts Center box office, located at 6300 Ocean Drive.

