Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend Early Learning Center celebrates opening in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for their new Early Learning Center on Thursday morning.

The Early Learning Center will be a place for young children — ages ranging from infants to five years old to learn and develop in a supportive environment.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend's mission behind the building is to provide childcare for those in the area.

"We looked at the area, and we saw there was a great need for early child care and early child development, and we found that this location was a great spot for us to move into and provide that quality service that this area surely needs," said chairman Ben Molina.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend Early Learning Center is located at 10102 SPID in the Flour Bluff area. The center is set to open on April 2, 2024.

Registration is now open, and for more information, head to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend Early Learning Center's website.

