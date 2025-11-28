CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — LONDON, Texas — A small faith-based boutique in London is teaming up with a local muralist to share a message of hope and gratitude this holiday season.

Known, a faith-based clothing boutique owned by Laura Noyola-Acevedo and her husband, opened in August with a mission to build community through faith. The boutique was born, Noyola-Acevedo says, from a calling to create a place where people could gather, connect and feel seen.

“We really felt God calling us to break bread with people,” she said. “To create community and fellowship.”

Boutique and muralist team up to share holiday message

As the holidays approached, the couple wanted their storefront to reflect that mission. Instead of swapping out the balloon arch from their grand opening, they envisioned something more meaningful. So they called their friend — and well-known Coastal Bend muralist — Daniel DeLeon.

DeLeon, known for his large-scale artwork across the region and state.

“Even though I’m afraid of heights, there’s a kind of peace that comes from going out there and creating something for the community.”

He took on a new challenge: painting a detailed Nativity scene directly onto the shop’s windows. But creating art on glass, he said, is far from easy.

He completed the mural once — only for rain to wash most of it away.

Painting on windows “doesn’t hold much paint,” DeLeon said, adding that it required “more brush work” and significantly more time. Even so, he decided to start over and bring the project back to life.

“It’s my first time painting anything on a window,” he said.

Noyola-Acevedo asked for a “starry night” look — dark skies framing a glowing baby Jesus.

“God is our light,” she said. “So I wanted the light beaming on Jesus, because it’s all about Him.”

The project also carried personal meaning for Noyola-Acevedo. She said she had hoped for years that DeLeon would create something for their family, but they could never quite decide what the right piece would be. This mural, she said, ended up being “bigger than anything we could have imagined."

For DeLeon, the mural was equally significant.

“If you can overcome your past and leave something for the community to appreciate or learn from — that means something,” he said.

Noyola-Acevedo hopes the window display inspires others to use their own gifts for good.

“When we use our different gifts together, it becomes so much more powerful,” she said.

Black Friday Week at Known

This year marks the boutique’s first Black Friday, and the owners say they wanted to create deals that make everyone feel included. Instead of limiting savings to one day, they’re offering specials all week long.

Black Friday

-20% off clothing, hats, cups, books and more

-All jewelry buy one, get one 50% off

-Free gift candle ($30 value) with $100 purchase

-Double raffle entries all day

Shop Small Saturday

-15% off storewide

-Double raffle entries

-Free braided bracelet with purchases over $50

-FIAT Inspired Designs Jewelry buy one, get one 50% off through Nov.30

The boutique will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday for holiday shoppers.

Known is closed Sundays and Mondays, but is open every other day of the week. Hours may vary during the holiday season.

Known is located at 1290 FM 43, Suite E, in the London Square Plaza.

The Nativity mural will remain on display throughout the holiday season.

